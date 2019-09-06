Misbah and Waqar

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the name of Misbah-ul Haq for the earlier vacant posts of chief selector and head coach. In addition, Waqar Younis has also been finalized as the bowling coach, replacing Azhar Mehmood.

So far, the reaction of the cricket fraternity to the decision has been mixed. Some welcome the decision in the context that Misbah-ul-Haq has remained one of the most successful test captains of the Pakistan cricket team. Apart from this, Misbah-ul-Haq sensibly understands Pakistan’s domestic as well as international cricket very well. With this, Misbah also has leadership and great determination. However, people have also criticized the choice as Misbah has no experience of coaching; Waqar, who earlier was the head coach of the tram, has been one of the most controversial coaches of Pakistan. The decision by the PCB is brave and innovative. Now the whole responsibility will lie on Misbah with dual all important positions. Time will also test the Misbah-Waqar duo’s progress in time to come. So far, it is all good.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana