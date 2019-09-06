close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
AFP
September 6, 2019

Freight train

Business

A man takes a picture from the platform, in front of the so-called Noah’s Train, a 200-metre long freight train with wagons designed by street artists, at the Principe Pio train station in

Madrid, on Thursday. The initiative launched by the Rail Freight Forward, is the world’s longest mobile artwork aimed at bringing attention to the coalition’s goal of shifting 30 percent of freight to rail by 2030, and underlines its commitment to more climate protection and the conservation of endangered species. Renfe Mercancias and Transfesa Logistics rail transport companies, joined the RFF coalition.

