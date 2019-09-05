Physical remand of Maryam, Yousaf extended by 14 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif by 14 days in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau presented Maryam Nawaz before Judge Amir Muhammad Khan and requested him to extend the remand of the PML-N leader for 15 days.

At the outset of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor pleaded that further investigations were required into transfer of shares of the mills, whereas Maryam Nawaz was not cooperating in this regard. The prosecutor submitted that the Chaudhry Sugar Mills was established in 1992, whereas Maryam Nawaz was a major shareholder during 2008-10. He submitted that Nawaz Sharif suddenly became a major shareholder of the mills in 2015-16, whereas he was also the prime minister then. He submitted that Maryam Nawaz stated that Company Secretary Ajmal Sabtain and CFO Jawad Ahmad had record of transfer of shares whereas both the persons told investigators that no record was available with them.

The defence counsel opposed the remand request, saying that the bureau obtained physical remand of the accused on the same allegations earlier. He submitted that a joint investigation team was constituted on the orders of the apex court and it had also investigated Chaudhry Sugar Mills’ matter. He submitted that the shares were transferred by Maryam’s grandfather Mian Sharif during his life. He submitted that despite various investigations since 1994, nothing had been proved against Maryam Nawaz, whereas she did not have any link with money laundering.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved verdict on the remand plea for a short time but, later, extended the physical remand of Maryam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas for another 14 days and directed producing them on September 18.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion as policemen were positioned in and outside the court, besides officials of anti-riot force.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken into custody by the NAB when she was visiting the Kot Lakhpat jail where her father is serving a prison term after being convicted in the Al-Azizia reference.