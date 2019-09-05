115,049 get through Intermediate exam

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore has announced detailed result of Intermediate Annual Examination 2019. As many as 115,049 students passed the examination out of a total of 181,587 candidates appeared in the exam with a pass percentage of 63.36.

The BISE Lahore arranged a ceremony to honour the position-holders of Intermediate Annual Examination 2019 here at a local hotel on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas was the chief guest. BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Secretary Dr Rehana Ilyas, Controller (Examinations) Prof Infas Ahmad, position holder students, their parents, teachers and eminent educationists attended the ceremony.

Minister Dr Murad Raas awarded medals and certificates among position holder students. The first, second and third position-holders were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively along with commendation certificates.

Besides, the position holders were also awarded cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 in order of their positions respectively. Medals were also awarded to the teachers of position holder students.

Moreover, a laptop was also awarded to Ali Raza Rana, who secured overall first position in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2019 of BISE Lahore.

BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail and Controller (Examinations) Prof Infas Ahmad, while speaking on the occasion, said that Lahore board had maintained its tradition of declaring result on time as per schedule. They said that the detailed result had been uploaded on Lahore board’s website www.biselahore.com, while the facility of obtaining the result has also been provided through SMS service at 80029.

Dr Murad Raas while addressing the ceremony said that the Punjab government has been introducing revolutionary reforms to impart quality education to the future generation of Pakistan. He said that the government had formulated a policy to abolish rote learning and promote knowledge based on research among the students.

He felicitated the position holder students and hoped that they would continue to strive through dedication, hard work and honesty to achieve more successes and win laurels for their parents, teachers and the country.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to intermediate exam-toppers. In his message on Wednesday, he termed the toppers bright stars and said: “The students are future of the country and I pray for their bright future.”

Daanish Schools: As many as 791 out of 1127 students from 14 schools under Punjab Daanish Schools have scored A+ and A grades in the Intermediate FSc results held under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore. Eman Abdullah of Mianwali Campus scored 1038 and got the highest marks in Daanish, with Sameer Qamar of Hasilpur Boys securing 1013 and stood 2nd among Daanish Schools, whereas, Lal Chand of Rahim Yar Khan Boys stood third by securing 1010 marks. Minister of Education Dr Murad Raas appreciated the Punjab Daanish Schools on excellent results and congratulated them.