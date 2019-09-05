Standing against Yezid

The sacrifice made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) and his family members in the sandy fields of Karbala has no parallels in living human memory. For the cause of Islam, Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) stood his ground firmly, fought valiantly to the bitter end and came victorious in the end. It is necessary to mention that it was not a war between the two regular armies; rather, on the one side there was a fully-equipped force and the other side there was a family consisting of as young a baby as Ali Asghar – just six months old.

Though Yazid’s army was far greater in number and fully weaponed as well, it was no match to Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (a.s) indomitable spirit and resilience. Moreover, it was not a war to occupy a tract of land rather it was a battle to uphold certain values, an encounter between what is right and what is wrong. Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) stood for righteousness and equity whereas Yazid was evil incarnate. Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) preferred to embrace martyrdom but did not budge an inch from his just instance. The Holy Imam, through his epic sacrifice, taught to the world that the road to real success is strewn with thorns but if you have firm faith in Almighty Allah and remain steadfast, every obstacle will give way easily and troubles and tribulations are only short-lived. At the moment, owing to the Indian brinkmanship, our beloved country is up against an existential threat. By scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India has stirred the hornet’s nest as the Kashmir issue has gained momentous traction from the world community following India’s suicidal step. It is time all segments of society forgot their vested interests and rose against the oppressive policies of India the way Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s) and his cohorts stood against the nefarious designs of Yazid.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali