Rangers arrest three suspected criminals

The paramilitary force on Wednesday arrested three suspects during targeted raids in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Aqil Hameed, who is said to be associated with the Bilal Pappu group of Lyari gang war, was arrested in the Chakiwara area of Lyari. He was said to be involved in the storage of illegal weapons.

During separate raids in the Model Colony and Garden areas, Rubail and Ahmed Raza Qadri were arrested for being involved in various cases of robberies and street crime. The soldiers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their procession. They were later handed over to police to initiate legal proceedings.

Man commits suicide

A 56-year-old man, Nasir, son of Yousuf, was found dead in his house located in Gul Muhammad Lane within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station. The police reached the scene and inquired about the incident. The body was transported to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In their statement to the police, the victim’s family said clashes with his wife became a routine matter due to his unemployment, adding that after a fight with his wife, Nasir pulled out his pistol and shot himself once in the neck. He died shortly after the incident.

No case has been registered as what the police said that the man, according to initial investigation, committed suicide.