Son swindles mother, brothers of property

SUKKUR: A son deprived his 90-year-old mother and his two brothers of 44 acres of agricultural land with the connivance of an influential political personality.

Appealing for justice on Tuesday, 90-year old Raheema, widow of Malho Junejo, along with her sons Hussain and Muhammad Siddique, addressed the media at the press club. She charged that her son swindled away 44 acres of agricultural land in connivance with former minister, MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah and his henchmen Bhoro Jaat and Vishnoo Jaat.

According to Raheema, three days ago her younger son Allah Bachayo Junejo took her to the city on the pretext of going to hospital. Instead, he took her to the office of ADC Haq Nawaz Shar Where in presence of Bhoro Jaat, her son made her put thumb impressions on some documents. Being illiterate, she could not make out what the documents were about.

Raheeman said she had inherited 88 acres from her father which she split among her four sons Abdul Hakeem, Muhammad Siddique, Hussain and Allah Bachayo.

Two of them Allah Bachayo and Abdul Hakeem sold away their property. And now Allah Bachayo with the help of Bhoro Jaat wants to take over the properties of her other two sons. She appealed to the government and law enforcement agencies for justice and protection of the property.