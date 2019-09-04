PAF-Qatar air forces collaboration discussed

KARACHI: Staff Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, along with his delegation visited the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented a guard of honour. The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada.Later, the Qatar air chief held a detailed meeting with chief of the air staff. Both discussed various matters pertaining to regional security and mutual cooperation.

The commander of the Qatar Emiri Air Force lauded the professionalism of the PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.