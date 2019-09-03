Kashmir’s agony

Indian-occupied Kashmir could well be the worst place on Earth to live in at the present moment despite its picturesque mountains, aqua lakes, houseboats and fields of saffron. The curfew imposed in the valley in the beginning of August, as India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution which granted the territory a degree of autonomy, entered its 28th consecutive day on Sunday. As a result of the blockade, Kashmiris are running short of supplies including essential items like baby milk and lifesaving medicines as well as food. Shops and businesses remain shut and schools are virtually empty because parents are too afraid to send their children. The internet, mobile phone and landline services as well as TV channels are all closed down. Publication of local newspapers remains suspended.

The agony of Kashmir and the degree of human rights abuses in the valley which match the worst such offences committed in any land in our age is being noticed by the world. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic candidate for next year’s US presidential elections, has said that the US needs to follow UNSC resolutions and take actions to protect the helpless people of the valley. His words will at least draw attention of the American public to the terrible events unfolding in a faraway place.

The principal secretary of Indian-held Kashmir has confirmed that 4,500 people have been arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act while around 10,000 Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth have been arrested since August 5 when Article 370 was revoked. There have been a series of protests across the valley, with Kashmir police confirming 300 incidents of protest during the past three weeks. Most have occurred in Srinagar. We do not know what will follow when Kashmiri activists have more time and more freedom to organise.

As reports of the protests continue to come in, the leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Pakistan, Maulana Sirajul Haq, has asked Pakistan to end all agreements with India including the 1972 Simla Pact. This may not be an entirely feasible suggestion. But certainly, the efforts made in Pakistan and by the international media have brought Kashmir into the spotlight, with leaders of the status of Sanders declaring the situation unacceptable and calling on his own country as well as the rest of the world to act. Perhaps his words will be heard elsewhere on the globe so that nations can come to the rescue of the besieged Kashmiris.