Delay in BS admissions exposes FDE’s inefficiency

Islamabad : Even more than two weeks after the announcement of the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate-II exam, the Federal Directorate of Education has yet to formally allow the government colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory to begin the process of admitting new students to four-year BS and two years Associate Degree programmes.

The FBISE had declared the HSSC-II exam results on Aug 19. The college administrations regret the FDE’s failure to advertise the start of admissions in newspapers and blame it on the prolonged ad hocism at the directorate overseeing ICT’s government schools and colleges totaling over 400.

They say normally, the admission process begins two to three days after the announcement of the exam results by the FBISE but unfortunately, neither the colleges have received any letter from the FDE to carry out the exercise nor has any advertisement been placed in national dailies.

“Students are anxiously waiting for the start of admissions. They make calls daily to know about it but hang up frustrated after getting no information,” said a staff member of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-10/4.

She said the admission process took at least two weeks to complete. “It’s too late. We have not received any letter (from FDE) permitting us to admit new students to BS and Associate Degree programmes. Though worried as all universities have almost closed the BS programme admissions, students have no choice but to wait as universities have almost closed the admissions in BS programs,” she said.

A teacher of the Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, feared further delay in the commencement of the undergraduate admission process.

“The admission advertisement was expected to be published in newspapers last week but it has neither been issued yet nor is its publication in sight,” she said.

The teacher said the colleges won’t issue prospectus and admission forms until the FDE formally asked them to do so. “The issuance and receiving of application for admission to BS and Associate Degree programmes should have been begun two weeks ago but the delay in it is distressing students and college administrations alike,” she said.

Resenting ad-hocism and concentration of powers in the hands of a few, the teacher insisted that the ‘look after charge syndrome’ at top since the retirement of the last permanent director-general in December 2016 had led to an administrative mess at the directorate with the cause of education in Islamabad being its major casualty.