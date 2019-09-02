Driving schools

Islamabad : The federal capital with increasing number of vehicles and population has multiplied the transport needs of people dwelling in the metropolis along with lack of dedicated training schools for women.

The working women have to face different problems while traveling on local transport and were aspiring to learn driving in federal capital.

The shortage of driving schools in the city is a major issue where those few providing training are charging high fees and making it unaffordable for most of the middle class women.

The women who want to take admission in driving schools complained about the lack of expert and cooperative trainers.

The women also demanded that driving schools should cut their present fees to half so they can pay the fees.

In Islamabad, driving schools were charging Rs5000 to Rs10,000 for 15 days of training.

They called for taking notice of the situation.