Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Two killed in Charsadda firing

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

CHARSADDA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire over an old enmity in the limits of Khanmai Police Station on Saturday, official sources said. The sources said that Ibrahim and Ismail allegedly opened fire on their rivals in Shakh locality. As a results, Tahir, son of, Sattar and Adil, son of, Janay were killed on the spot while Sattar, Tahir and Adil were wounded. The police seized two Kalashnikovs, two grenades and a pistol from the injured.

