Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Sept 10

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Central Committee announced on Saturday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram has been sighted and the Youm-e-Ashur will fall on September 10 (Tuesday).

The first of Muharram-ul-Haram, the first day of the Hijri year 1441 according to the Islamic calendar will be observed on September 1 (Sunday) and Youm-e-Ashur on September 10 (Tuesday). Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the meeting on sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram which was held at the Meteorological Complex in Karachi on Saturday.

Meetings of zonal committees were held in major cities of the country to collect evidence of Muharram moon sighting and sent to the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which made the final decision based on evidence from across the country.