Sun Sep 01, 2019
AFP
September 1, 2019

Google to pay up to $200mln to FTC

Business

Washington: Google will pay $150-200 million to settle allegations YouTube violated a children´s privacy law while gathering data to better target its adverts, US media reports said Friday.

The US Federal Trade Commission agreed the amount of the settlement against YouTube parent Google, which if approved by the Justice Department would be the largest settlement in a case involving children´s privacy, the New York Times reported.

The allegations against YouTube were made by privacy groups who said the platform had violated laws protecting children´s privacy by gathering data on users under the age of 13 without obtaining permission from parents, Politico reported.

