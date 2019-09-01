close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
MP
Mushtaq Paracha
September 1, 2019

JUI-S head blasts Indian barbarism in held Kashmir

Peshawar

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
September 1, 2019

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq on Saturday criticised the Indian government for perpetrating atrocities against the Kashmiris.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that the Indian government could not subjugate the people of Kashmir for a long time through the use of force. He said the held Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the Kashmiris would soon gain independence from India.

The Maulana said that Kashmir had been under siege since August 5 as India had deployed thousands of additional troops in the valley to prevent the people from staging anti-India protests.

The JUI-S said that Pakistanis would extend all-out support to the people of the Kashmir. He urged the political parties to shun their differences and extend solidarity with the Kashmiris. He said that India should honour the UN resolutions on Kashmir and lift the lockdown as it could create the shortage of food items and medicines. He added that hundreds of JUI-S activists would soon gather at the Line of Control to express solidarity with the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

