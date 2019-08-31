Klinger hits eighth T20 century

SYDNEY: Australia’s Michael Klinger rose to second on the list of most men’s Twenty20 centuries, when he smashed his eighth in the T20 Blast Thursday.

Only West Indies’ Chris Gayle, with 21 against his name, has more. Aaron Finch, David Warner, Luke Wright and Brendon McCullum have seven.

Klinger, 39, who is set to bring his 21-year long career to an end this season, showed he still had it in him by smashing 102 not out off 65 balls for Gloucestershire against Kent. It took his side to 180-3, and despite a 45-ball 60 from South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, Kent fell short by five runs.

Klinger, who despite his excellent T20 numbers — an average of 34.48 and strike-rate of 123.13 in 204 matches — has featured in just three Twenty20 Internationals for Australia, has been in decent touch for Gloucestershire after a slow start to the tournament. He followed up a 52-ball 74 in the previous game with this century, sealing a spot in the quarterfinal for his side. His knock included four sixes and nine fours.

“I didn’t even know I got 100 because the main scoreboard had 91!” he said after the game.

“It probably took a bit of pressure off not even knowing I was close, to be honest.”

Klinger remains the highest run-getter in the Big Bash League in Australia, where he made 1947 runs in 71 matches for Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers, with one century. He has been associated with Gloucestershire for seven years.

Speaking to the ECB Reporters Network, he said he was pleased to see young players come through the ranks of the club, and saw their development as an aspect of his legacy.