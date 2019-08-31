DUHS to establish virology research lab

The vice chancellor of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Professor Mohammed Saeed Quraishy, has said that the varsity is in the process of establishing a state-of-the-art virology research laboratory to counter the increasing burden of viral diseases in the country, especially in Karachi.

The establishment of the proposed virology research lab aims to provide knowledge about locally prevalent viruses and to develop new vaccines and antiviral drugs. He said this while speaking at the inauguration of a new branch of the Dow Lab at the newly established Ehad Medical Center near Karimabad Market in Federal B Area. The ceremony was attended by different medical specialists and a number of residents of the area.

The vice chancellor maintained that the diagnostic laboratory of the DUHS was already providing testing facilities for prevalent viral diseases to the people from across the country. There were already two Dow laboratories and collection centres at Shahrahe Pakistan and with the opening of the third one people would be able to avail services at ease near their localities.

The Establishment of virology laboratory would help to achieve the goal of providing accurate, affordable and timely diagnosis of viral diseases and their treatment. The lab would be functional at the beginning of the next year and it was expected that it would benefit healthcare providers to counter new emerging viruses.