Rallies held across KP to express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiris. In the provincial capital, the main rally was held near the Chief Minister’s House.

Governor Shah Farman, Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, provincial cabinet, members of the provincial assembly and entire civil bureaucracy also participated in the rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were not only ready to take occupied Jammu and Kashmir from India but would also march on New Delhi if ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Leading a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren against the recent annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by the fascist Indian government, he stated that the people of the province would fight alongside the armed forces and march on the Indian capital whenever the state demanded it. He stated that as per the directive of the prime minister, similar rallies would be held every Friday to wake up the United Nations to honour its resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

The chief minister clarified that Azad Jammu & Kashmir was liberated by the tribal people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1947 and were ready to occupy the entire Kashmir but the Indian government took the matter to United Nations Security Council.

“Now is the time for United Nations to implement its resolutions on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Mahmood Khan said. The chief minister appealed to the United Nations, the international community and human rights organisations to take notice of the brutalities and massacre being carried out by the Indian government against innocent Kashmiris.

He stated that India is being run by a savage and fascist regime, which in the past, was responsible for the genocide of Muslims in India and was currently repeating history by carrying out the annihilation of the Muslims in the occupied Kashmir.

Mahmood Khan univocally stated that ethnic cleansing of the Muslims in occupied Kashmir would not go unnoticed and have repercussions which would not only affect Pakistan and India but also influence the entire region.

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration and different organisations organised rallies and walk in Lakki city and other parts of the district to mark Kashmir hour and express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Jehangir Azam Wazir led a rally in Lakki city which started from Government Shaheed Muhammad Ghassan Khan Centennial Model High School. It culminated near Graban Bridge after passing through old kutchehry Road, Eidgah, Qazi Ishfaq Chowk and main bus stand.

The rally was jointly arranged by the district administration, boy scouts association, education department and tehsil municipal administration.

MANSEHRA: The event was observed across Hazara as big rallies and processions were taken out. The rallies were taken out in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas. The people pledged to sacrifice lives for the independence of Indian held Kashmir.

KARAK: A rally was held here to express sympathies with the Kashmiri brethren. The participants of the rally were carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

MARDAN: The Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed across the district. District administration, traders, government and private schools and other organisations arranged rallies and functions in this connection.

The motorway police also set up special stalls at all the Tall Plazas in N-5 North one from Pindi to Peshawar. schoolchildren, traders, lawyers, journalists, shopkeepers and teachers took out a rally in support of the Indian-held Kashmiris.

They chanted slogans against the Modi’s government for atrocities against the helpless Muslims of Kashmir.

HANGU: The people from walks of life including federal secretary petroleum Khayal Zaman Orakzai, MPA Zahoor Shah, Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah took out a rally from the main Hangu Bazaar. They were carrying national flags and playing the national anthem. Later, they observed one-minute silence. They chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army and against the Indian troops.

DARGAI: The traders, shopkeepers, teachers, school and college students, lawyers and others expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. They were chanting slogans “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” and waving national flags. They vowed to stand by the Kashmiri Muslims through thick and thin.

JAMRUD: The tribal elders, people and government officials came to the main Jamrud Bazaar and took out a rally in support of the people of occupied Kashmir. They chanted slogans against Indian atrocities on the poor Kashmiris.

KHAR: The people of Bajaur led by Deputy Commissioner Usman Mahsud and District Police Officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah took out a rally in the main Khar Bazaar to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

CHARSADDA: The people and government officials including the assistant commissioner, executive engineer of Pesco, assistant director Local Government and others led by Deputy Commissioner Adil Shah took out a pro-Kashmir rally.

They were carrying Pakistan-Kashmir flags and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmir and Pakistan.

The protesters said all Pakistanis stood by Kashmiris.

BANNU: Commissioner of Bannu Adil Siddique led the rally taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Besides other officials, DIG Abdullah Khan, DC Attaur Rehman and DPO Yasir Afridi also participated in the rally.

Addressing the people, the speakers said, “We have always rendered sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir and now the time has arrived to snatch Kashmir from India.”

BUNER: The people took out a rally in support of Kashmiri people. They were chanting slogans against Indian cruelties in the occupied Kashmir.

NOWSHERA: Despite torrential rain and hailstone, the people led by MPAs Jamshed Kakakhel and Ibrahim Khattak took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.