Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Dr Firdous meets IIU president

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on President of the International Islamic University Dr. Ahmed Yousuf Al-Darwesh on the Faisal Masjid campus here on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed. The IIU president briefed Dr Firdous about various departments, research activities and the University’s achievements. He said that the role of universities was vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

