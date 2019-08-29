close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2019

CM offers condolences

Lahore

Lahore: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offered condolences on the death of mother of Younis Khan, former captain of the national cricket team. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

notice: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice on a news item about the death of a boy due to non-administration of anti-venom vaccine in a hospital in DG Khan.

The chief minister sought a report from the secretary health and the commissioner DG Khan Division. He directed to investigate the matter and action be initiated against the responsible.

