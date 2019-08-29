Typhoon

A ferry departing the Xiuying terminal before service suspension in Haikou, south China’s Hainan province, on Wednesday. The province is bracing for Typhoon Podul, the 12th of the year, which is likely to land on the island late on Thursday, according to the provincial meteorological bureau. Starting from 6pm Wednesday, all ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait, which separates Hainan from Guangdong province, will be suspended, since the area will be affected by heavy winds under the influence of Podul.