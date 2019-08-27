Ashura likely on September 10

Islamabad: If the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast is taken as true, then Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram 10, will fall on September 10.

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on August 31 to sight the Muharram moon and examine the countrywide evidence of the sighting of the new Hijri year 1441AH's moon. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a high likelihood of Muharram, the first month of the next Islamic lunar calendar, beginning on September 1.