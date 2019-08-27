close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Ashura likely on September 10

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Islamabad: If the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast is taken as true, then Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram 10, will fall on September 10.

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on August 31 to sight the Muharram moon and examine the countrywide evidence of the sighting of the new Hijri year 1441AH's moon. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there is a high likelihood of Muharram, the first month of the next Islamic lunar calendar, beginning on September 1.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad