close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

1.8m children to get polio drops

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed on Monday paid a visit to a nomadic locality adjacent to Ravi River in connection with polio drive and administered polio drops to children under five-year and checked the working of polio teams.

She said polio drive would continue till August 29 in which1.8 million children would be administered polio drops. She said 5,000 polio teams are working under tight security of police. She appointed officers of district administration for monitoring the polio drive at UC level. Moreover, the DC paid a visit to EK Moria Pull and observed the construction of a road and listened to the problems of the citizens of the area. She chaired a meeting of Muharram-related arrangements. She directed allied departments to forthwith start patch work, removal of encroachments, removal of hanging wires from the routes of processions. She listened to licence holders and instructed the officers to resolve their issues.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore