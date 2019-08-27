1.8m children to get polio drops

Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed on Monday paid a visit to a nomadic locality adjacent to Ravi River in connection with polio drive and administered polio drops to children under five-year and checked the working of polio teams.

She said polio drive would continue till August 29 in which1.8 million children would be administered polio drops. She said 5,000 polio teams are working under tight security of police. She appointed officers of district administration for monitoring the polio drive at UC level. Moreover, the DC paid a visit to EK Moria Pull and observed the construction of a road and listened to the problems of the citizens of the area. She chaired a meeting of Muharram-related arrangements. She directed allied departments to forthwith start patch work, removal of encroachments, removal of hanging wires from the routes of processions. She listened to licence holders and instructed the officers to resolve their issues.