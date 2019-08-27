close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 27, 2019

Injury forces Raonic out of US Open

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2019

NEW YORK: Canada’s Milos Raonic has pulled out of the US Open with a glute injury, tournament organisers announced Sunday.

The former Wimbledon finalist endured an injury-hit season and has not played since retiring during the second round of the Montreal Masters this month. Raonic, 28, will be replaced by Kamil Majchrzak of Poland, who lost in the final round of qualifying. World number 22 Raonic also missed the French Open each of the past two years because of injury. He reached the last 16 on four occasions at Flushing Meadows.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports