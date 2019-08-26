close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Scatteredrain forecast today

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain hit the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain hit different city areas at different time turning the weather pleasant for a short time, which later turned into severe humidity. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Mirkhani, Balakot, Rawalakot and Murree. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Bhakkar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 23.3°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore