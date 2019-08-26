Scatteredrain forecast today

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain hit the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain hit different city areas at different time turning the weather pleasant for a short time, which later turned into severe humidity. Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, Zhob Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Mirkhani, Balakot, Rawalakot and Murree. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Bhakkar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 23.3°C.