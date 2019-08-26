close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

CM offers condolences

Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences over the sad demise of Ikram-ul-Haq, an active member of Pakistan Movement and companion of Quaid-e-Azam. The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

