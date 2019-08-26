CM offers condolences

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences over the sad demise of Ikram-ul-Haq, an active member of Pakistan Movement and companion of Quaid-e-Azam. The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.