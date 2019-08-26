Serious efforts needed to make plantation drive successful: KU VC

The University of Karachi is known for its diversity. Its faculty members and experts are authority on their subjects and with their help the Karachi University has launched a tree plantation drive at the campus.

This drive aims to beautify the surroundings and it would be a continuous process so we would soon see changes in the university. The KU has also launched the first phase of a Landscape Project under which around 1,000 saplings would be planted from the Silver Jubilee Gate till Azadi Chowk.

The tree plantation drive is a great initiative and very necessary for our environmental system as it would help us in reducing the effect of global warming. These views were expressed by KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Sunday.

He was addressing students at Aiwan-e-Liaquat Girls Hostel, KU. KU Registrar Professor Dr Shahzad Saleem and Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Shahnaz Ghazi, Provost Girls Hostel Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Dr Sana Mughal and Aamir Iqbal Khan from Aspiration Clean Wave Pakistan and Feroz Khan and Daniyal Hussain from Pakistani Youth Organization, students and others attended the ceremony of tree plantation at the girls hostel.

He informed the audience that plants are also a good source of relaxation and keeping the deteriorating environmental conditions in view, mankind should focus on planting trees in big numbers. “I have seen and witnessed a lot of plantation drives in the city during the last 20 years but never saw any of them getting successful, and one of the major reasons for their failure was that most of them were just restricted to photo sessions and no serious efforts were made to make the metropolitan clean, green and beautiful.”

He advised them to adopt young plants rather than going for trees as chances of survival of plants are higher as compared to trees and they are also cost-effective. Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that owing to the fact that offal and other organs of sacrificial animals are still laying in many parts of the city and blood of these animals has gone through water and sewerage lines or dried up at the corner of residential and commercial places, various viral diseases are spreading in Karachi nowadays.

He urged the citizens to grow more plants and take good care of them until they start taking care of the citizens and to create awareness among the masses in this regard. Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad shed light on the importance of indoor plants and gave tips to the audience on how to use them if they had lack of space and couldn’t plant saplings in open space.

“The indoor plants are also used as decoration of rooms and houses. They will change the whole look of the residential and commercial units if planted with proper planning. The indoor plants are good in many aspects and one of them is that it gives more pure oxygen from very close range.”

Other speakers said that this is so unfortunate that trees are chopped down from various locations and thousands of trees were planted but due to poor planning and lack of care the majority of them had died.

They urged the government to immediately ban tree cutting in order to promote a healthy environment and said that plantation drives would succeed only if there was seriousness on the part of the authorities concerned.

They observed that very person of the society needs to play his/her role in advocating planting a sapling but first they should do it themselves. They added that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to plant more and more trees in order to achieve the goal of an environmental friendly society. Later, Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and others took part in planting saplings at the girls hostel.