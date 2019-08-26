Robbers murdertwo for offering resistance

Two men were shot dead on Saturday night and Sunday for offering resistance during separate mugging attempts.

A young Tandoor shop worker was gunned down in District Malir for offering resistance during a mugging bid. Following the incident, the family staged a protest and blocked the flow of vehicular traffic on the Super Highway.

The victim was identified as Sanaullah, 22, son of Akhtar. He was shot and killed allegedly by unidentified persons at Faqira Goth near the Super Highway within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

The youth hailed from Chaman in Balochistan and used to work at a Tandoor shop in Faqira Goth. His family and friends claimed that the incident occurred when he offered resistance during an attempted mugging. He was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A large number of his family members, relatives and friends took his body to the Super Highway where they staged a sit-in. They set tyres on the highway to stop the movement of vehicular traffic and shouted slogans against the rising incidents of crime in the vicinity. They censured the police for their failure to curb crimes in the area.

A large number of police and Rangers personnel reached the protest scene and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of their cooperation.

According to SHO Chaudhry Aslam, the victim was returning home from the shop on his motorcycle with a neighbour, Shams, when he was shot. The officer said the police had detained Shams who told them that some robbers fired at Sanaullah for offering resistance during an attempted robbery.

The SHO explained that no case had yet been lodged as the police were waiting for the family to register the FIR. The other man who was shot dead was identified as 32-year-old Shahid, son of Abdul Majeed Butt.

Police officials said the incident took place at Noor Muhammad Goth within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station. The victim was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital with critical injuries late on Saturday night and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

According to the police, two armed men on a motorcycle shot him when he put up resistance as they tried to snatch his motorcycle late on Saturday night. The victim hailed from Rahim Yar Khan and lived in the city in Mengal Goth. The armed men managed to escape the scene with his motorcycle.

Body found

A bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Korangi No 6 within the limits of the Awami Colony police station. Upon receiving the information, rescuers and police officials reached the scene and shifted the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

According to SHO Humayun Khan, the man who is yet to be identified, was shot multiple times in his chest and legs while the police also recovered empties of a .30bore pistol from the crime scene. The empty shells were shifted to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross matching, he said. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Man shot, injured

A 28-year-old man, Ali Haider, son of Mehrab, was injured after he was shot near the Nagan Chowrangi flyover within the limits of the Taimuria police station. He was taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials visited the scene to inquire into the incident and said the man was shot for offering resistance during a mugging bid. Despite continuous raids of the police and Rangers against streets criminals, the incidents of mugging continue in the city. On Friday, the Rangers claimed to have arrested six suspects during raids in the Gulshan-e-Maymar, Baldia Town and Ferozabad areas who were allegedly involved in various cases of robberies and street crime.