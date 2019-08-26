Decorating Kashmiris killer: Sanjrani cancels visit to UAE

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has cancelled an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the backdrop of the Emirates government decorating Indian PM Narendra Modi with the award amid Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

In a video clip, released to the media early Sunday, Sanjrani said that he cancelled an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, which was already scheduled in the backdrop of Modi being awarded day earlier, who was the killer of the Muslims and had unleashed repression and reign terror on Kashmiri people.

He continued people of Indian Held Kashmir had been rendered hostage in their homes. The visit was cancelled, he noted, so that the sentiments of people of Pakistan and a message could be conveyed to them that the Senate of Pakistan and each member of it was with Kashmiris: these agonised people were not alone; the entire Pakistani nation was with them.

“We shall continue our every possible support to oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir, who have been confined to their homes, owing to cheap machinations of Modi for the last 20 days. Insha Allah (God Willing), the Pakistan’s armed forces and the nation will fight for the Kashmiris till the time they gain freedom. Long live Pakistan; Kashmir will become part of Pakistan, Insha Allah,” he concluded.

The Senate chairman was to leave an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 25 to August 28, 2019, along with a parliamentary delegation. The UAE government had extended the invitation for the official visit during which the Senate chairman and his delegation was scheduled to hold meetings with political leadership and government dignitaries of the host country.

The visit, according to the Senate Secretariat statement, which was released a few days back, was aimed at enhancing the existing bilateral relations between the two brother countries and making the UAE authorities aware of the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir due to change in the status of the disputed territory by the Indian government in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions as well as about the atrocities being committed by the occupied forces in this troubled region of the world.

In his message, the Senate chairman had said that both the countries shared values, traditions and a common dream for regional development and prosperity. The existing economic cooperation needs to be enhanced in line with tremendous potential for trade and business between two countries.

He had remarked: “Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates share common dream for development and prosperity of people and relationship between the two countries are embedded in history. Pakistan and UAE have supported each other on International issues.”

Sanjrani said ahead of the visit that a large number of Pakistanis were contributing in the development of the UAE while it was supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

He maintained that exchange of visits of the parliamentary delegations would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship. He said that UAE could benefit from the improved security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.