Qandeel Baloch case: All five accused appear in court

MULTAN: While all five accused in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case appeared in Model Court here on Saturday, the lawyers completed cross-examination on two government witnesses – Inspector Ilyas Haider and Sub-Inspector Noor Akbar. The court summoned two more witnesses for recording their evidence for Aug 26, as the hearing in the case is being conducted on daily basis. The police produced the main accused Wasim in the court, while other accused attending the proceedings included Mufti Abdul Qavi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar.