Capt Safdar granted bail

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Captain (Retd) Safdar, husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, in a case registered against him and other party workers on charges of scuffling with police officials and hurling threats at them.

Muhammad Safdar filed his pre-arrest bail in the court of additional district and sessions judge Tajjamul Shahzad Chaudhary contending that the case registered against him and other party workers was politically motivated. He implored the court to grant him bail. The court while accepting bail, directed him to join investigations and adjourned the case until September 7.

Earlier, police had registered a case against Safdar and fourteen others for allegedly engaging in a scuffle with police officials under PPC Sections 353, 186, 147 and 149.

As per police Safdar and his accomplices tried to hit police officials and PML-N workers indulged in a scuffle with the police officials when they stopped them from coming in front of NAB’s vehicle which was carrying Maryam Nawaz to produce her before an accountability court for her remand in an ongoing money laundering investigation against her.