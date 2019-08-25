People are talking about —

-- the resistance by many shoppers as well as traders to stop using plastic bags in Islamabad and how it indicates the fact that they care two hoots about the environment and the damage to the ecosystem as long as plastic bags are a convenience. It is this selfish attitude that does not let the country progress, while the media does nothing to help by highlighting the so called ‘plight’ of plastic factory workers because enough notice had been given about the ban.

-- the sensible decision to make Urdu the language of medium in primary schools, something that should have been done when the country first came into being but unfortunately ignored. All over the world, except where English is the language of the country, primary education is given in the mother tongue so that it is easy for children to understand the lessons they are taught, while English as a second language is taught as it is the need of the times.

-- the garbage problem in Karachi and how political entities of different parties are wrangling over who is responsible for the mess, pointing fingers at each other for inefficiency but not doing anything about resolving the issue. People say this irresponsible attitude has led to arise in infections and different diseases because the garbage dumps are breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other carriers and the overall situation is becoming more alarming by the day.

-- the assassin gangs of Lahore who can be hired to murder anyone just for a few thousand rupees and how it is a well-known fact and very disturbing as nothing is being done to control this menace. People say if an investigative reporter can find out how and why these gangs operate, then why is it so difficult for law enforcing agencies to put an end to the threat to just about anyone’s life by these gangs.

-- the ridiculous statement made by the co-chairperson of a political party when he was questioned about the sorry state of affairs in Karachi after a recent downpour inundated the city, which looked like a decrepit version of Venice after the rains. People say defending his party stalwarts is one thing but making excuses for their lack of ability to do anything about the situation is another because enough warning had been given about the expected deluge.

-- the news that Pakistani gamer Arslan Ash has been crowned the champion of Tekken 7 at the world’s biggest and most prestigious fighting game tournament, EVO 2019, in Las Vegas. People say Pakistanis have a knack of leaving the world stunned with their brilliance every now and then and it makes you wonder what our countrymen could achieve if they had all the resources and proper guidance, so the government should start a talent pool of different sports and games.

-- the news that the Islamabad Capital Territory administration has allowed beggars to put up stalls to sell cloth bags, which is a good initiative but will not be a success because of the monetary returns accruing from this effort, making it a less attractive option than begging. Beggars earn an extraordinary amount of money from misguided persons who think they are being charitable but instead are encouraging people too beg instead of outing in a day’s work. – I.H.