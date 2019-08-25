close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Hindko essay contest to highlight Kashmir issue

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: Gandhara Hindko Board, a literary and cultural organisation, has announced to arrange a Hindko language essay contest for youths to highlight the Kashmir issue.According to a press release, the essay will be titled “Kashmir Pakistan Dee Shahragay” (Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan). The contest will be open to youths aged 16 to 25 years. The submissions can be made by September 15. The winners will be awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates at a ceremony to be hosted in the Gandhara Hindko Academy. The contestants were asked to submit pieces by post to the academy located at 2-Chinar Road in University Town.

