Umpire Dar

Three times ICC Umpire from 2009 till 2011, Pakistan’s umpire Aleem Dar, has equalled the record of Steve Buchnor of the West Indies to officiate the most test cricket matches ever. Taking the field for the 128th time in 2019, he matched the record.

The PCB congratulated him for achieving this milestone, as do I and many others and hope that he will continue on to make more records in the future and bring pride to our country.

Riaz A Soomro

Shikarpur