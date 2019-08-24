Roadworks in Sector D-12 to start from Monday

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed has directed the engineering wing to start road rehabilitation work in sector D-12 from Monday.

Rehabilitation work would be jointly carried out by the Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) Directorate and contractor. The first installment of the funds has been released while Finance Wing will made allocation of required budget so that un- interrupted rehabilitation work could be ensured.

Furthermore, residual work on the approach road of the sector should also be completed at the earliest. The CDA chairman passed these directions while visiting sector D-12 on Friday. All members of the CDA Board, Director General Works, Deputy Financial Advisor and officers of the all concerned formations accompanied the Chairman during the visit. In order to bring about improvement in the city, it has been decided that CDA board will visit three sectors each week along with staff from MCI and try bring about improvement in the sectors. He visited the entire sector along with concerned officers and directed to initiate immediate re-carpeting and repair/maintenance of the road furniture. Instructions were issued to carryout rehabilitation of all major roads, service roads, markaz and class-III markets. In this connection, contractor was directed to start the work on establishment of base and sub-base, while MPO Directorate was directed to carryout re-carpeting of the roads. Deputy Financial Advisor of the authority was directed to ensure further allocation of necessary funds so that rehabilitation work once started could be completed in all aspects. Directions were issued for immediate mobilization of machinery so that commencement of rehabilitation work from Monday could be ensured. Instructions were also issued to coordinate with Environment Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation for removal of wild growth in the median strips and the green areas along the roads. Director Roads (North) was directed to complete the residual work on the approach road of the sector D-12 at the earliest.