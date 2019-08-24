GCU Oval ground named after Dr Leitner

LAHORE: The famous Oval Ground of the Government College University (GCU) has been named after great educationist, Dr Gottlieb Wilhelm Leitner, PhD, LLD, DOL (1840-1899), first principal of Government College Lahore.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah along with the University’s Syndicate members unveiled the plaque of “The Leitner Oval”. The plaque reads “in recognition of the invaluable services rendered by Prof Dr GW Leitner, the first Principal of Government College Lahore, the Syndicate of Government College University Lahore renamed the Oval ground as The Leitner Oval. The members of the Syndicate of Government College University Lahore installed this plaque on 23rd August, 2019.”

The motion to name the Oval as “The Leitner Oval” was moved by eminent lawyer and Old Ravian Dr Parvez Hassan at the 60th syndicate meeting of the university as “The Leitner Oval”, which was later approved.

The GCU syndicate members after the 61th meeting on Friday unveiled the plaque. Former NCA principal Sajid Ahmed Vandal, MPA Shawana Bashir, former test cricketer and Old Ravian Shafqat Rana and other members of the Syndicate were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parvez Hassan said Dr Leitner rendered invaluable contributions to laying the foundations of modern education in Punjab. “It’s very unfortunate that our youths know not much about this great man who founded premier educational institutions such as Government College Lahore, Punjab University Oriental College etc. And, in fact all our government colleges and our central model schools flowed from the foundations Dr Leitner laid,” he said.