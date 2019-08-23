Core Group to highlight Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group, which agreed on measures to further reinforce Pakistan’s efforts in the political, diplomatic, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide, enabling Kashmiris to realise their right to self-determination.

The main focus was on Pakistan’s extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the international community’s awareness about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and the serious risks to peace and security posed by India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Pakistan’s abiding solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in siege was reaffirmed.

The meeting noted that the international community, including the UN Security Council, international human rights organizations, international humanitarian organizations and the international media had taken cognizance of the serious situation and calls were growing on India to immediately lift the curfew and other restrictions and alleviate the sufferings of Kashmiri people.