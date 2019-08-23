close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
Agencies
August 23, 2019

Modi to know his place if he enters Srinagar: Bilawal

SKARDU: History will only remember Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mass murderer, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Thursday.

Addressing a rally in the Gilgit-Baltistan city, Bilawal said Modi — who was involved in the mass murder of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 — was now killing the Kashmiri folks.

The PPP chair was referring to the large-scale, anti-Muslim massacre 17 years ago when now-PM was the chief minister of Gujarat state and at least 1,000 people, most of them Muslim, were burned and hacked to death. He warned the Indian premier further: "Try entering Srinagar, he will get to know his place!"

