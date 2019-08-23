India plans to malign Pakistan through staging terrorism drama

ISLAMABAD: An Indian wire service has disclosed India designs to malign Pakistan through staged manage drama of “terrorism” for unleashing cruelties and repression on the innocent Kashmiris and in the garb of the drama, India could go for any misadventure against Pakistan.

The report carried by the Indian media suggested that “Pakistan is planning to push one hundred hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan into Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to carry out attacks as part of its 'larger design' to create unrest in the Valley, security sources said on Thursday.”

The report attributing to “security sources” stated that “in addition, around 15 JeM terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, they said, citing reports by intelligence agencies.”

Indian media report has also involved intelligence inputs and claimed that “according to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups may target vital installations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks, sources said.

Pakistan's plan is to trigger series of terror attacks in Kashmir to project to the international community that situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two union territories, they said.” Referring to Indian military sources it quoted that "We have credible intelligence that Pakistan is bringing over 100 hardcore terrorists from Afghanistan and they will be pushed into Kashmir in the next few weeks," said a military source.

The report “revealed” that “Mufti Rauf Asghar, brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, held meetings with top commanders of the terror outfit at its Bahawalpur headquarters on August 19 and 20 with a primary agenda of pushing hardcore terrorists into Kashmir, sources claimed.”

Interestingly Indian authorities had claimed two months ago that Mufti Rauf was killed in Indian air attack. The report has further added that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been making provocative statements targeting India following its decisions on Kashmir, and even suggested recently that a Pulwama-like terror attack may take place again.

The report said that “according to Pakistan's assessment, the local terrorists in Kashmir are not properly trained, have low shelf-life and there was a leadership crisis among them in the Valley because of vigorous anti-terror operations, the sources said.”

"That is why Pakistan is bringing battle-hardened terrorists from Afghanistan", they added.