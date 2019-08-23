Ex-MPA detained for 30 days

JHANG: Former MPA Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Baloch has been detained for 30 days under Section 3(1) of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for delivering a speech against an MPA.

The detention orders of the former MPA were issued by DC Tahir Wattoo vide letter No 3637/HC(G).

DPO Attaur Rehman (vide letter No 3071/SB) stated to the DC that former MPA Iftikhar Baloch criticised the elected public representative and tried to pressurise security personnel while delivering a speech to a public gathering.

The DPO further stated that the former MPA might create the law and order situation during the sensitive days of Muharram. In compliance with the DC’s detention orders, the police arrested the former MPA from his residence at Civil Lines and handed over to the jail administration. Meanwhile, relatives of the detained former MPA staged a demonstration and demanded his immediate release.