SSUET to organise triangular cricket

LAHORE: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Sports Department is organising an event of Triangular Cricket Series between the teams of SSUET namely Vice Chancellor X1, Registrar X1 & Alumni X1, on the occasion of the Grand Celebration of Pakistan Independence Day and Solidarity with Kashmir on Saturday 24. Nadeem Iqbal will lead the VIce Chancellor X1, Zubair Hameedi will captain Registrar X1 while Burhan Mehmood will lead Alumni X1.