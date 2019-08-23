Pakistan plans to build strong squad for Asiad kabaddi

KARACHI: Keeping in view the competitive environment in kabaddi, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) plans to prepare a strong lot for the 2022 Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China.

“Asian Games 2022 is our target,” PKF secretary Rana Sarwar told ‘The News’ in an interview on Thursday. In the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang once mighty powers Pakistan and India finished with bronze medal. Iran lifted the title with South Korea ending as runners-up in the quadrennial event.

Before that in seven Asian Games editions India were sole winners, having swept all the titles since the Games debut in 1990 until the 2014 Incheon edition. Pakistan remained runners-up twice and finished with bronze medals for five times.

Bangladesh finished as runners-up three times and got bronze medals twice. Iran have one gold and two silver medals to their credit in the Asian Games. The PKF is lucky to have got a couple of very important events which will help it to test its Under-20 stuff for the Asiad.Pakistan are set to feature in Junior World Cup (Asian style) which will be held in Iran in November. The PKF plans to begin preparation for the inaugural global event which was finalised at a meeting of the world kabaddi governing body (IKF) in Chinese Taipei recently. “We are going to hold camp in Islamabad from Monday to prepare Under-20 squad for Junior World Cup,” Sarwar said.

He said that 20 boys had been picked through inter-division kabaddi championship held recently which was won by Peshawar division. “Besides Punjab, we got good talent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A couple of players were also picked from Sindh and Quetta,” said Sarwar, also secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF). The officials for the camp are yet to be finalised, said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain. “We will also hold open trials in Islamabad in September to remove the deficiency,” Sarwar said. He added that near the end of September Iran Under-20 outfit would tour Pakistan for a series, adding, it would help both sides prepare for the Junior World Cup. He also revealed that in 2020 Pakistan would also feature in the Asian Junior Championship in Bangladesh. “Immediately after that event we would try to arrange a training tour for the juniors,” Sarwar informed.

To a query Sarwar said that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had been helping the PKF in its efforts to train superbly the junior lot for the World Cup. “The PSB is fully backing us,” Sarwar reiterated. About Pakistan’s preparations for the 13th South Asian Games Sarwar said departments had already held their camps for the National Games. “As per the PSB policy the camps for the South Asian Games would be held after National Games,” he said. National Games are slated to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1 while SAG are being hosted by Nepal in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10. India also have a strong record in SAG, having won nine titles from 1985 to 2016. Pakistan won just a single crown in 1993 edition. Pakistan also have six silver medals and three bronze medals to their credit in the biennial spectacle.