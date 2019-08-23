close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 23, 2019

Authorities asked to register, facilitate street vendors

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: Stakeholders here on Thursday called for the registration and specification of places for street vendors to protect their vending rights and facilitate them in carrying businesses.

This was discussed at a meeting of the working group on the ‘Street Vendor Project’ organised under the auspices of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation, National Youth Assembly and Ahmad Bashir & Associates here. Representatives from vendors, academia, public and private sector attended the meeting at large. The purpose was to receive feedback from multiple stakeholders on preparing a draft legislative bill for their rights.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar