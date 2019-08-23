Authorities asked to register, facilitate street vendors

PESHAWAR: Stakeholders here on Thursday called for the registration and specification of places for street vendors to protect their vending rights and facilitate them in carrying businesses.

This was discussed at a meeting of the working group on the ‘Street Vendor Project’ organised under the auspices of Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME) in collaboration with Friedrich Neumann Foundation, National Youth Assembly and Ahmad Bashir & Associates here. Representatives from vendors, academia, public and private sector attended the meeting at large. The purpose was to receive feedback from multiple stakeholders on preparing a draft legislative bill for their rights.