Murderer held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The police arrested a man who had allegedly killed a youth and injured his cousin in Pakhwal area a few days back, official sources said on Thursday.
Mohammad Adil had allegedly killed Mohammad Danial and seriously injured his cousin Shahbaz after an exchange of harsh words over a monetary dispute.
The bereaved family and residents of Pakhwal had taken to the streets to demand the arrest of the accused.
The sources said a police party raided the hideout of the accused and arrested him.
Also in the day, the police seized 1kg of charas and arrested narcotics carriers Waliur Rehman.
MANSEHRA: The police arrested a man who had allegedly killed a youth and injured his cousin in Pakhwal area a few days back, official sources said on Thursday.
Mohammad Adil had allegedly killed Mohammad Danial and seriously injured his cousin Shahbaz after an exchange of harsh words over a monetary dispute.
The bereaved family and residents of Pakhwal had taken to the streets to demand the arrest of the accused.
The sources said a police party raided the hideout of the accused and arrested him.
Also in the day, the police seized 1kg of charas and arrested narcotics carriers Waliur Rehman.