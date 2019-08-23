close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Murderer held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a man who had allegedly killed a youth and injured his cousin in Pakhwal area a few days back, official sources said on Thursday.

Mohammad Adil had allegedly killed Mohammad Danial and seriously injured his cousin Shahbaz after an exchange of harsh words over a monetary dispute.

The bereaved family and residents of Pakhwal had taken to the streets to demand the arrest of the accused.

The sources said a police party raided the hideout of the accused and arrested him.

Also in the day, the police seized 1kg of charas and arrested narcotics carriers Waliur Rehman.

