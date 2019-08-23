HEC scholarship cell facilitates scores of students

Islamabad : The special cell established at the HEC to help students regarding scholarships has contributed greatly towards better student facilitation and effective liaison between HEC and the foreign missions in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had established a special cell “learning opportunities abroad” at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The main objective of the scholarships cell is to process and advertise all international scholarship opportunities available for Pakistani students in various institutions of the world, through the HEC website www.hec.gov.pk.

As per this arrangement this cell not only disseminates information for Pakistani students but also helps foreign missions and institutions in picking up suitable candidates fulfilling all eligibility requirements of respective institutions in the host countries.

In this regard the HEC had requested all foreign missions in Pakistan to share with them details of all ongoing scholarship programmes in their respective countries where Pakistani students were eligible to apply and compete.

HEC undertook this initiative with a view to developing and strengthening skilled resource development with special focus on enhancing the human resource capital of the country.

It may be mentioned here that the HEC, working for over 204 universities of Pakistan has so far awarded 9000 overseas scholarships to Pakistani students.

According to sources at the Education Ministry, challenges before HEC are huge as 45 million young Pakistani people between the ages of 17 to 25 years should have access to quality higher education.