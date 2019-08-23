close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Seminar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

University of Management & Technology (UMT) organised a seminar “Thinking Pakistan” here on Thursday. According to a press release in inaugural session President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared a brief overview of the university. While sharing his thoughts he said UMT was one of Pakistan’s nonprofit premier research universities. He also said UMT’s main goal was to solve real world issues through research, therefore, it was transforming learners to leaders as per vision of the late) Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad. He also shed light on the institution of democracy under the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore