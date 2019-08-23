Seminar

University of Management & Technology (UMT) organised a seminar “Thinking Pakistan” here on Thursday. According to a press release in inaugural session President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad shared a brief overview of the university. While sharing his thoughts he said UMT was one of Pakistan’s nonprofit premier research universities. He also said UMT’s main goal was to solve real world issues through research, therefore, it was transforming learners to leaders as per vision of the late) Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad. He also shed light on the institution of democracy under the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.