Punjab to hold world Sikh convention

LAHORE: The Punjab government Thursday approved holding an international Sikh convention in Governor House, besides creation of communication wing in school education department as pilot project, allocation of Rs 70.685 million for creation of 102 new seats in Punjab Home Department to enhance performance and efficiency of satellite stations of the department.

The approval was given in the 14th meeting of the Standing Committee on finance and development chaired by the Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat, attended by Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for School Education Murad Rass, and secretaries of the departments concerned.

The meeting also approved the commercialisation of plots through Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority, and Housing and Public Protection, repair work of water and sanitation in Talagang city, and appointments in Punjab Information Commission. The meeting also discussed funding procedure for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, and improvement in working of Wasa.

The meeting also approved urgent bailout package for Wasa Faisalabad. The finance minister chairing the meeting made it clear that it would be the last bailout package for any Wasa authorities as in future all Wasa authorities improve their performance and generate indigenous resources.

He said that creation of communication wing in school education department started on pilot project basis and in case of success it will replicate to all social sector department for effective communications.

He said the wing will not only publicise the government work in the school education but also create awareness among the public for child health, nutrition requirements, precautionary measures from disease and other issues.

MoU: A memorandum of understanding has been signed between University of Education and International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences to strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

According to a press release, University of Education (UE) and International Centre of Chemical and Biological Sciences will cooperate with each other regarding exchange of students and faculty, use of lab equipment and research. UE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam and International Centre of Chemical & Biological Sciences Director Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.