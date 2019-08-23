Reeves conducts Leisure Leagues open trials in Islamabad

KARACHI: Englishman Kevin Reeves held coaching and trials on August 20 and 21 at Islamabad’s Jinnah Sports Complex and shortlisted players as Leisure Leagues, the small-sided football organisers, begins hunt for talented footballers ahead of Socca World Cup.

More than 300 players from Islamabad and 14 cities of KP attended the trials. Reeves said that most of the players who attended the trials were talented.

Leisure Leagues will also be holding trials in Lahore and Karachi soon, which will also be conducted by Kevin Reeves. The players who will be selected from the trials in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will get once in a lifetime opportunity to become a part of Pakistan’s socca team that will feature in Socca World Cup in Crete, Greece, in October.

Kevin Reeves also coached school and university students. He conducted coaching sessions at City School, Beaconhouse and ICAS. He also held combined coaching session for Iqra University, Bahria University, COMSATS, Westminster School, Schola Nova School and Air University.