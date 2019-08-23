Fix the system

As a first step towards cleaner environments, the Islamabad administration has banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags. Most of the shopkeepers have also started following these instructions. The other day I went to buy some items from the local market. As per the old habit I was not carrying anything. So for the yogurt that I bought the shopkeeper poured it into an airtight plastic container and charged me Rs30/ extra for this. Similarly, I had to pay about Rs50/ extra for the packing material of other dry rations that I bought.

The lesson learnt was: carry your own bags, containers or whatever your may call them. As a youngster I remember very clearly, our elders, including our ladies, always carrying liquid containers 'Baltees' and bags (thailas) when ever they went out for shopping. I can foresee those days are returning again. Good or bad, only time will decide. What I want to ask is: are the above measures by the government necessary at this stage?. The shopkeepers are happy either way. They are charging extra for the packing material and making profit there also. I know some environmentalists may not agree with me. All we need to have is an effective solid waste management system. Where people, by law, are required to dispose their entire garbage, including these plastic bags, into the dust bins/trash cans placed at a convenient site or outside each house. The rest is the responsibility of the local municipal authorities, whose job, like in other advanced countries is, to collect, dispose off and recycle the garbage on daily basis.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad