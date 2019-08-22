Roy set to play in 3rd Ashes Test

LONDON: England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley. The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday. World Cup winner Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting. But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match on Wednesday to determine any delayed symptoms. The Surrey right-hander will be assessed again before the third Test starts on Thursday.